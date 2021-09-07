DPW Logo Contest

The Fredonia Board of Trustees appears set to add a full-time employee at the Department of Public Works, over the objections of Mayor Douglas Essek and Trustee James Lynden. “Scott (Marsh, DPW director) said that with some of the projects that used to be done with the DPW, that an additional staff would help add to the ability to do those again,” said Trustee EvaDawn Bashaw at a trustees’ workshop this week. “We have often gone out for some of the projects that we used to do in-house.”

FREDONIA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO