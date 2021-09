When Jimmy Carter returned the Panama Canal he knew it was the end of his political future. But he did it anyway because it was time to do the right thing. Joe Biden is willing to give up his political career to end this foreign entanglement. Once the pullout began there was no safe way to quickly load up the million Afghans that say they want to immediately move to the USA.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO