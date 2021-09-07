CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Young mum died in car crash after police took three days to respond to call

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZyl6_0bokc9yo00
Police Scotland has admitted failings over the deaths (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Police Scotland have admitted their failings “materially contributed” to the death of Lamara Bell in July 2015.

The force on Tuesday pleaded guilty to health and safety failings, following the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25, who died after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling.

Ms Bell’s mother welcomed the conviction, saying: “The absence of answers and recognition has been the biggest strain because it is the not knowing that makes everything worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a9m1_0bokc9yo00
John Yuill and Lamara Bell died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

“It has taken a long time for this conviction to be secured but it is a huge relief that Police Scotland has finally admitted being at fault for Lamara’s death.”

Despite a call being made to police on the day of the crash, it took them three days to respond.

When officers finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was found to be dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Ms Bell was conscious and said, “help me, get me out” to a member of the public who found her in the vehicle after noticing it on July 8.

The mother of two had suffered serious injuries including to her skull and brain and developed acute meningitis. However, prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said experts agreed she would probably have survived if treated in time.

Ms Edwards said: “Various experts from a range of specialisms agreed that had Lamara Bell been admitted to hospital within six–eight hours of her primary injury, the secondary complications of the injury leading to her death would have been easier to manage and would have been substantially avoided.

“This would in all probability have led to her survival, albeit with some long-term neurological disability.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06w3WZ_0bokc9yo00
A police officer searching the scene at Junction 9 of the M9 near Stirling where John Yuill and Lamara Bell were discovered (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Yuill, a father of five, died at the scene of the accident either at or shortly after the time of the accident, which is estimated to have happened at 6.17am on July 5.

Experts agreed that his “very severe injuries” were not survivable regardless of the timing of medical intervention.

The office of the Chief Constable of Police Scotland on Tuesday admitted that it failed to ensure that people, including Mr Yuill and Ms Bell, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety by failing to provide an “adequate and reliable call-handling system” between April 1 2013 and March 1 2016.

It also failed to ensure the system was “not vulnerable to unacceptable risks arising from human error” and to ensure that all relevant information reported by members of the public was recorded on a Police Scotland IT system so that it could be considered and a police response provided where appropriate.

The force admitted that as a result, members of the public were exposed to risks to their health and safety and, in particular, on July 5 2015, a police officer at the force call-handling centre at Bilston Glen Service Centre failed to record a phone call from a member of the public reporting that a vehicle was at the bottom of an embankment at the side of the eastbound junction nine slip road from the M80 on to the M9.

The phone call was not recorded on any Police Scotland IT system and no action was taken.

The force admitted Ms Bell and Mr Yuill remained “unaided and exposed to the elements” in the car between July 5 and 8 2015, and that the failings “materially contributed” to her death on July 12 that year at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The force pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzf8R_0bokc9yo00
Gordon Yuill, the father of John Yuill, arriving at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The court heard Mr Yuill and Ms Bell went on a camping trip with friends on Saturday July 4 2015 to Loch Earn.

Mr Yuill, who held a provisional licence, was driving his car, supervised by a friend with a full licence, however, the following morning he drove off in his car with Ms Bell, leaving the others sleeping.

When they failed to return home by evening, their parents called the police to report them missing and a missing persons investigation was launched.

The court heard this was conducted “efficiently” and that one line of inquiry was that the couple had been involved in a crash as Mr Yuill was an “inexperienced” driver.

Ashley Edwards QC, prosecuting, told the court a member of the public noticed a blue car partly obscured by bushes off the M9 motorway and called police at 11.29am on July 5 to report it but the call handler did not create an incident for this call on the Storm system.

The court heard that on July 8 another member of the public noticed a blue car at the bottom of the embankment and went to investigate.

Ms Edwards said: “On closer inspection he saw it was a blue car with two occupants. He saw a female moving her arms and moaning. She said, ‘help me, get me out’ and he tried to reassure her and called 999.”

Emergency services attended and Ms Bell, who was in the passenger seat, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries where she died on July 12.

Concerted efforts have been made to ensure robust measures are in place to mitigate the risks and lessen the risk that something else might happen again

Sir Stephen House, who was chief constable at the time of the incident, stepped down from the role at the end of 2015 following controversy over the deaths.

The crash took place against a backdrop of the restructuring of police control rooms following the creation of Police Scotland.

This saw control centres in Glenrothes and Stirling closed in early 2015 and their work transferred to Bilston Glen, however, many staff did not want to relocate, leading to concerns about insufficient staffing.

Serving police officers who were trained in the Storm system to call handler level were offered overtime to help with staffing, and these included the officer who took the initial call about the July 5 crash.

The court heard there had been no concerns about his work previously and that the incident was due to “human error”.

The current Police Scotland Chief Constable, Iain Livingstone, was in court for the hearing and offered his “profound apologies and sincere condolences” to the families of Ms Bell and Mr Yuill.

Murdo Macleod QC, representing Police Scotland, said that reviews of the call handling system were carried out in the wake of the tragedy and that the 38 recommendations have now been implemented in full.

He said: “Through significant investment and time and resources, concerted efforts have been made to ensure robust measures are in place to mitigate the risks and lessen the risk that something else might happen again.”

Lord Beckett adjourned the case to consider matters before he announces the sentence.

Comments / 0

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen man dies from crash injuries after evading police, men found in car trunk

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died from injuries suffered in a crash Thursday following a police chase that began after authorities suspected him of engaging in human smuggling. According to a release, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2012...
MCALLEN, TX
ABC 4

Police: Roy man found dead after violent car crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a Roy man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a violent crash on Friday night. Deputies say the incident took place near 2400 North in the western part of Corrine. The driver has been identified as 40-year-old Antonio Roque...
ROY, UT
Daily Telegram

Police: Man's body found 2 days after car crashed into Adrian Township woods

ADRIAN TWP. — An Adrian man's body was found Monday afternoon about 50 feet from a car that was located in a wooded area off Bent Oak Highway, police reported Tuesday. Adrian Township police and firefighters were dispatched at 3:49 p.m. Monday to the area of Bent Oak Highway and Shepherd Road for a crash, and a single vehicle was found in the woods along Bent Oak, about 100 feet off the road, a news release from the Adrian Township Police Department said. No one was found in or near the vehicle.
ADRIAN, MI
Sandusky Register

Local woman dies in car crash

PERKINS TWP. — A fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning in Perkins Township. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The one-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Milan Road (U.S. 250) and Mall Drive. Troopers were called after 2:30 a.m. to the scene where the driver, Sarah Daniels,...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murdo Macleod
MyStateline.com

Four people charged after police respond to Rockford shooting call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested four people for Reckless Discharge after officers responded to a reported shooting on Tay Street on Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Tay Street around 5:22 p.m. and located five people standing outside the property. A handgun was recovered in the investigation, police said.
ROCKFORD, IL
wlen.com

Hudson Resident Dies in Car Crash

Hillsdale County, MI- A 28-year-old Hudson resident died in a recent single vehicle crash in Hillsdale County. The on-scene investigation by the Michigan State Police Jackson Post revealed a vehicle traveling westbound on Stewart Road crossed the centerline and went off the roadway crashing into a cornfield. Due to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist dies after Friday crash, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist involved in a Friday crash in Sarasota has died, police said Monday. The crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened Sept. 10 at about 9 p.m., near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, an...
SARASOTA, FL
Syracuse.com

30-year-old man dies after crashing car in Cayuga County, police say

Brutus, N.Y. -- A 30-year-old man died after crashing the vehicle he was driving in Cayuga County this weekend, state police said. Nicholas Hawker of Memphis, N.Y., was driving north on Pump Road in the town of Brutus at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree, said state police spokesman Tpr. Jack Keller.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Missing Person#Police Scotland#The High Court#M80
theadvocate.com

Three people die in separate car crashes over weekend, State Police say

Three people died in separate car crashes during a seven-hour period this weekend, Louisiana State Police said. Two of the crashes happened in Livingston Parish, one of which involved a pedestrian and the other a cyclist, and the third happened in Ascension Parish. A crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday...
LOUISIANA STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police cruiser involved in crash while responding to call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday while responding to another officer's request for backup. The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Refugee Road at Tennyson in southeast Columbus. Police said the cruiser hit a power pole and power lines came down...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Scotland
Daily Journal

Motorist dies, three injured, in Winslow crash after police chase

WINSLOW - The Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a motorist in a multi-vehicle crash that followed a police chase here. The driver, identified only as a male, was fatally injured in a four-vehicle accident on Sicklerville Road around 10:15 p.m. Monday, authorities said. The collision also injured...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTOP

Police investigate after crew find body in crashed car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A person was found dead with a car that crashed in a wooded area, but Delaware State Police say it’s not clear when that crash happened. Police say an excavating crew working near the intersection of state Route 48 and Hercules Road in the Wilmington area on Wednesday morning found a wrecked Mercedes CLA in a wooded area.
DELAWARE STATE
Temple Daily Telegram

Belton Police respond to shooting, car crash; suspect sought

BELTON – The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that caused a car to crash and seriously injured the driver, a 32-year-old man. The call came in at 8:32 p.m. A motorist described seeing multiple shots fired at the car, which then went off...
BELTON, TX
onscene.tv

Police Car Hits Fire Hydrant After Crash | San Diego

09.10.2021 | 11:25 PM | SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police’s Traffic Division is investigating a 2 vehicle accident involving a San Diego Police patrol vehicle. The crash happened at the intersection of Paradise Valley Rd & S. Woodman St. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but it is believed the crash happened after a female police officer was responding to a Residential Fire. The crash caused a patrol vehicle to shear off a fire hydrant as the vehicle came to a stop. The motorist that was involved was not injured. More information will become available from the San Diego Police Watch Commander at a later time. The female police officer was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

McDonald's customer dies in drive-thru after 'freak accident'

Tragedy struck at a fast-food drive-thru. A bizarre accident occurred at a McDonald’s in Vancouver that resulted in the death of a customer. According to the local police department, the incident occurred after the driver of a vehicle got pinned between his car door and its frame. The Vancouver Police...
ACCIDENTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy