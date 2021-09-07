THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleToday in 1955, Elvis Presley topped the country charts with his most successful release on Sun Records, “I Forgot To Remember To Forget.” Here’s a fun fact for you – Elvis made five singles for Sun records, each of them combining a blues song on one side with a country song on the other, but both sung in the same vein.

wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
Variety

Joyce Milsap, Wife and Song Vetter to Country Star Ronnie Milsap, Dies at 81

Joyce Reeves Milsap, the wife of country star Ronnie Milsap, died Tuesday at age 81. No cause of death was immediately given. The couple wed in 1965, more than a decade before the singer came to prominence, and were often characterized as joined at the hip as he rose to become one of country’s biggest stars in the ’70s and ’80s. Country music fans and experts often spoke of Ronnie and “Joycie’s” relationship in the same terms as a Johnny-and-June. The couple’s 56th wedding anniversary would have been Oct. 30. “I always thought of them as a duo,” said former Sony Nashville...
Variety

Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special, Filmed Before His Death, Set for CBS Airing

A Kenny Rogers tribute concert special that was filmed before the country-pop superstar’s death, “Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler,” has been set for airing later this month on CBS. Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady A and Idina Menzel are the guests who took part in the epic show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25, 2017 who also made the cut for the hour-long broadcast at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 23. Rogers, who died on March 20, 2020, at age 81, participated in the 2017 show, which was billed as his swan...
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: George Jones, “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

This article is from the American Songwriter Archives, originally published in October of 2019. (Written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman) There’s an old cliché that says country music is mostly comprised of three chords and the truth. There’s also a generalization that says country music is, on the whole, unremittingly sad.
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
Wide Open Country

10 Country Singers with September Birthdays

September is the birth month for a ton of country singers, from the late, great George Jones to country queen Faith Hill. Let's celebrate these 10 amazing country singers with September birthdays. Conway Twitty (1933-1993) -- Sept. 1. We lost the incredibly talented Conway Twitty at the young age of...
Dirt

Country Music Mandarin Kenny Chesney Asks $14 Million for Deluxe Tennessee Spread

Click here to read the full article. Every Old School country crooner with scores of number-one hits and more than 30 million albums sold around the world needs a deluxe spread in nearby proximity to Nashville to hang his ten-gallon hat and for the last dozen years Kenny Chesney has bunked down in splendid seclusion on 56 bucolic acres in Franklin, Tenn., about a half-hour’s drive south of Music City. Though some might say his salad days were a dozen or more years ago, when the Country Music Association awarded him their Entertainer of the Year Award four consecutive times, from...
Nashville Scene

Morgan Wallen Remains Problematic

Controversial country star Morgan Wallen is booked to play a show next week in Nashville, and it’s a problem. It’s frustrating, because it’s a big-hearted event for a good cause. Wallen, along with Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Cole Swindell, is playing an acoustic show at Marathon Music Works to raise money for the people of Humphreys County whose homes were damaged or destroyed and whose lives were upended by a recent flood.
Shropshire Star

Country singer-songwriter Tom T Hall dies

The composer of Harper Valley PTA and many other hits was 85. Tom T Hall, the American singer-songwriter who composed Harper Valley PTA and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death on...
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
