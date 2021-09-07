CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll Up To Win At Tim Hortons Is Coming Back For The Second Time This Year In A Few Weeks

By Cormac O'Brien
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTims says it's the biggest Roll Up To Win prize pool ever!. If you missed out on any major prizes in this year's Roll Up To Win back in March, you don't have to wait until 2022 to try again!. Tim Hortons announced on Tuesday, September 7, that it's bringing...

www.narcity.com

WIVB

“Smile Cookies” are back at Tim Hortons

(WIVB) – If you need a reason to smile this week, you can help out ECMC by buying a sweet treat. “Smile Cookies” are back at Tim Hortons. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each $1 cookie in the WNY area goes to ECMC. The cookies are on sale...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

What Time Does Burger King Breakfast End? Here Are the Hours for 2021

Burger King's breakfast menu offers delicious and quick breakfast items for everyone, including hash browns, English muffins and chocolate milk for the kids. But if you're in the mood for Burger King's Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich (which, by the way, made it onto our healthy fast food list!) or any other of the breakfast items at night, know that you won't be in luck. Unfortunately, you can't grab breakfast from the burger joint at just any time of the day.
RESTAURANTS
Q 96.1

Tim Hortons in Presque Isle to Drive-Thru Only & Shortened Hours

The patrons of Tim Hortons in Presque Isle were notified over the weekend that the popular location will be modifying its hours over the coming weeks due to staffing issues. The café and coffee shop are the latest business to be forced into changing operating hours because of a limited work force willing to take on the task.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

These 4 Major Fast-Food Chains Just Made an Aggressive Change to Their Food Sources

When you roll through the drive-thru for an egg sandwich or fried chicken, you're probably thinking about the temperature, maybe the calorie content, or how messy it'll be to eat in the car. You're probably not thinking about where the main ingredients came from… but some restaurant executives are recognizing the importance of that for you. Serious change is officially happening in fast food, with four of the most beloved chains having just declared change to a key practice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Is Stunned By This Massive Burger King Chicken Sandwich

Whether it's or whipped coffee - two of the biggest TikTok food trends during the pandemic – or the baked feta pasta that seemed to find its way into everyone's feeds and stomachs (via the Washington Post), food TikTok — or FoodTok as some like to call it — has consistently been a place of inspiration for the kitchen-inclined.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mobilesyrup.com

Canadian streamer recreates a Tim Horton store in Animal Crossing

This might be the most Canadian thing ever. Redditor u/elocinatlantis has recreated a Timmies store in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it looks scarily accurate. While the Redditor only shared one photo of his creation, it is enough to notice that the logo is perfectly replicated, the (out)standing stalls look good enough to eat off and its colour scheme is spot on.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
WKRC

Burger King bans 120 artificial ingredients from menu

MIAMI, Fla. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Get ready to see some new items on the menu at Burger King. The chain announced it is getting rid of 120 artificial ingredients to serve what its calling "Keep it Real Meals." Burger King says the change is permanent and is an effort to...
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

7 Toronto Fall Hikes That Will Take You Through A Red & Gold Wonderland

Lace up your boots, because these Toronto trails are worth adventuring along this fall. You can wander beneath a canopy of leaves, soak up city views, and enjoy the crips autumn air at these spots. Get your hiking buddies together and explore a red and gold wonderland this season. Glen...
LIFESTYLE

