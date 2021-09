One of the more understated Jordan models of the 90s is the Air Jordan 14. This was the last shoe that Michael Jordan was able to win a title in and it's one of those offerings that continues to get new colorways. All throughout 2021, we have seen a plethora of dope Air Jordan 14 colorways, and with the Holiday season approaching, we are set to receive more. Jumpman recently unveiled its new offerings for the next few months, and the Jordan 14 is certainly a big part of the collection.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO