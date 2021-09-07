CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UpCore EMS-powered posture corrector tones your muscles and relieves your back pain

Improving your posture isn’t just for looks. With the UpCore EMS-powered posture corrector, you can relieve back pain, improve your balance, and strengthen your back muscles. All it takes is the click of a button. Available in two styles—UpCore Seamless and UpCore Total—this posture corrector is designed for you to wear it 23 minutes a day. Working the deep layers of your muscles, this back brace system helps you see long-term results. Say goodbye to slouching, which moves your head forward and adds tens of pounds of pressure to your neck, shoulders, and back. Instead, use this clinically tested back brace device to stretch your core and back muscles. Moreover, you’ll see results after just 14 days! First, the back brace instantly aligns your posture for an immediate result, relieving spine and neck tension. Finally, the EMS and TENS wireless technology tones, strengthens, and relieves your back and core muscles.

