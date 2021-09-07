CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NextFerm announced self-GRAS status of its fermented astaxanthin oil for soft-gels

Cover picture for the articleThe company's Astaferm astaxanthin for soft-gels is now self-affirmed GRAS. NextFerm Technologies (Yokneam Illit, Israel) announced self-GRAS (generally recognized as safe) affirmation for its Astaferm fermented astaxanthin antioxidant in the form of oil for soft-gels. Already available in Canada and United States in gummies and powders, the company is preparing to expand the marketing of Astaferm for additional indications such as immune system support, as well as expanding into additional serving forms, such as water-dispersible powder for food and beverages.

