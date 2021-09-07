NextFerm announced self-GRAS status of its fermented astaxanthin oil for soft-gels

Bionap Bioactive Natural Products has achieved self-GRAS status with the help of GRAS Associates, a fully-owned subsidiary of Nutrasource. Bionap Bioactive Natural Products (Catania, Italy) has announced self-GRAS (generally recognized as safe) affirmation for its Cognigrape ingredient with the help of GRAS Associates, a fully-owned subsidiary of Nutrasource (Guelph, Ontario, Canada). GRAS Associates prepared a comprehensive GRAS dossier that included a review of scientific and safety data, and analysis that concluded the GRAS status of the standardized powder extract of red grape juice as a source of dietary polyphenols, and as an antioxidant to preserve food in fruit and vegetable juices, fruit-flavored beverages, frozen dairy desserts, gelatins, puddings and fillings, jams, syrups and toppings, and candies.

