Black Farmers Detail Struggles After Federal Court Agrees to Block Aid to Farmers of Color

By Rayna Reid
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal relief package was set to deliver monetary aid to farmers of color, until white farmers sued to block it. Many have heard about the promise of “40 acres and a mule” to former slaves at the end of the Civil War, which never came to fruition. But, when a federal court in Florida “issued a preliminary injunction halting a key part of the Biden administration’s federal stimulus relief package that forgave agricultural debts to farmers of color,” over the summer history appeared to repeat itself, as yet another reparations package that would benefit Black people remains unfulfilled.

www.essence.com

Comments / 238

Mike Duffy
7d ago

Again we have to make it sound like this was a disciminatory rule! No excluding white farmers from the same tax payer funds was the discrimination, stop trying to insite racially motivated hate!

Reply(97)
64
Alex House
7d ago

Boo hoo I'm black and can't get special treatment boo hoo. The race that pays the least in taxes wants to benefit the most from it. Thinking you deserve a handout because you're black talk about black privilege.

Reply(3)
33
Michael Baker
7d ago

No. SCOTUS clearly said you cannot deny funding to others. It must be all inclusive. Government should never pick winners or losers. What they can do is allocate funding to farm size.

Reply
15
