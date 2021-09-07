Black Farmers Detail Struggles After Federal Court Agrees to Block Aid to Farmers of Color

A federal relief package was set to deliver monetary aid to farmers of color, until white farmers sued to block it. Many have heard about the promise of “40 acres and a mule” to former slaves at the end of the Civil War, which never came to fruition. But, when a federal court in Florida “issued a preliminary injunction halting a key part of the Biden administration’s federal stimulus relief package that forgave agricultural debts to farmers of color,” over the summer history appeared to repeat itself, as yet another reparations package that would benefit Black people remains unfulfilled.