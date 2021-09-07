CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missaukee County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Missaukee, Wexford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missaukee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Wexford County in northern Michigan Missaukee County in northern Michigan * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1026 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cadillac, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jennings around 1030 AM EDT. Lake City and Morey around 1035 AM EDT. Falmouth around 1040 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Moorestown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

