Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 6 Recap: Not a Good Look, Indeed

Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise really went above and beyond. Sure, you can bring a pot-stirrer like Demi to the beach and watch the drama ensue, but the producers reaped the benefits of a longer game this episode. Since the beginning, there has been talk that Brendan was secretly waiting for the arrival of Pieper (Matt James’ Bachelor season), who he was dating outside of the show. So, obviously, Pieper was going to show up late to mix things up. What wasn’t so obvious was that Brendan and Pieper would out themselves as scheming clout-chasers, who bond over watching their Instagram follower counts increase. The fourth wall was also broken when producers allowed us to hear the couple's comments about being on a TV show. It's not a common move for the producers — the most similar circumstance we got on BIP in the past was the Samantha and Joe saga of 2015.