Please join us this Saturday, September 4 at the Estes Valley Dog Park for a special event to honor someone who did more for our four legged friends than anyone you may know. Carolyn Patch Fairbanks passed away February 14 of this year and what better way to remember her for all time than to rename the Dog Park in her honor as most of the dogs that visit the park on a regular basis were touched by her love and caring for animals as the head of the Pet Association of Estes Park.

13 DAYS AGO