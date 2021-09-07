CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Police ask for help, information after Monday night shooting

Myhighplains.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for information after a Monday evening homicide which occurred in the 1600 block of east I-40. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the OYO Hotel in the 1600 block of east I-40 at 9:15 p.m. Monday on a call of an injured man inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the man in the back parking lot of the hotel.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kamr#The Oyo Hotel#Amarillo Police
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy