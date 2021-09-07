Police ask for help, information after Monday night shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for information after a Monday evening homicide which occurred in the 1600 block of east I-40. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the OYO Hotel in the 1600 block of east I-40 at 9:15 p.m. Monday on a call of an injured man inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the man in the back parking lot of the hotel.www.myhighplains.com
