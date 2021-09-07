COVID-19 Webinar Summary: A Sudden Outbreak - 5 Key Points on Asia Pacific Hotel Performance - 26 August - STR
With the help of summer vacation, Mainland China’s overall hotel occupancy rate showed a good upward trend in July, with the second and third week of the month reaching 2019 levels. Average daily rate (ADR) was even stronger, and when indexed to 2019, was at 110% of 2019 levels. As a result, Mainland China’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) index climbed from 87 at the beginning of the month to 117 by the end. However, with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nanjing on 20 July, momentum shifted abruptly. The current outbreak has spread to several provinces and cities across the country, resulting in show cancellations and meetings postponements.www.hotelnewsresource.com
Comments / 0