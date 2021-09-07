COVID-19 Webinar Summary: A Sudden Outbreak - 5 Key Points on Asia Pacific Hotel Performance - 26 August - STR

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dipped 3.4% in August to a level of 4,911. Year to date through the first eight months of 2021, the stock index was up 7.4%. “Hotel stocks continued their streak of relative underperformance in August as investors remained focused on the impact of the Delta variant and the likely changes to post-Labor Day business travel trends,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “The near-term trajectory of the recovery has flattened; however, investors appear to have priced in near-term downside scenarios, in our opinion, and they continue to look to 2022 and 2023 when the broader travel environment should be more normal versus today.”

