CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Gear Review: Boss CUBE Street 2 Amp

By Eric Dahl
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GMbw_0bokaabU00

There is something incredibly freeing about a small portable amplifier that can also be battery-powered. Under the Roland moniker, the CUBE Street amp was first released way back in 2007. The entire CUBE line of amps has been a mainstay for musicians not only for their lightweight and portability but also for their great sound quality.

This year, Boss branded the CUBE Street II amplifier under their own well-established flag, but the upgrades aren’t just cosmetic. Compared to the original Street amp, the new model is much lighter, due to the cabinet no longer being composed of wood but now it has an ABS injection-molded cab, which is also more ergonomic. Original wattage for the Street was a meager 5 watts, now Street 2 is showing players whose “boss” by doubling the wattage to 10 (it sounds louder in person). Where the Street 2 surpasses the standard CUBE models is that this amp is specifically designed for singers and songwriters. CUBE amps were built to amplify instruments only, the Street series was created to accommodate an instrument and a vocal microphone in one compact package.

On the back panel of the amp you have a standard ¼” input, an XLR/1/4” combo input, aux in, line out, a recording out/phones jack, USB, and ¼” inputs to control the built-in looper and harmonizer with a footswitch (which I recommend). The bevy of tonal tweaking options on the Boss CUBE Street 2 is kind of ridiculous for an amplifier of this size and price range. Each of the two channels has dedicated three-band EQ and volume controls. The Mic/Instrument channel also provides Reverb and Harmony, which can be set, or harmonies can be built from the chords you are playing on guitar.  The Guitar/Mic channel has a built-in tuner, chorus, reverb, amp style options, gain (like a Pre-amp), and looper. The Eco function draws less power, meaning it saves your battery power if you are cordless, but it also drops down your wattage. The tilt-back angle of the cabinet and top mount handle is perfect for projection and for carrying. The only options I would like to see added to the Boss CUBE Street 2 are built-in Bluetooth, a built-in mic stand option on the bottom to use as a monitor or a reference, and Tap Tempo Delay.

Boss already answered my Bluetooth request by adding the Boss BT-Dual adapter in the back of the amp providing a link to your smartphone, tablet, or MIDI keyboards for just $49.99 extra. That means that not only is the Boss CUBE Street 2 a practice amp, small gig amp, and songwriter round amp, it can also serve as a portable PA system for events and a music source in your home or for house parties. It comes with a free CUBE Street 2 Editor App allowing full control of amp levels and effects, plus battery life when you aren’t plugged into a wall for power. If you’re going to own one small multi-function battery-powered amplifier that weighs under 10lbs the Boss CUBE Street 2 is the best option available, hands down, for only $349.99 street. If you plan to gig or busk with this Boss amp, I would recommend purchasing the gig bag for it and the optional Boss footswitch, so you have hands-free control of the effects.

The Boss Street 2 amp is a winner!

Comments / 0

Related
The Gadgeteer

Pocket Shot Pro Arrow kit combo review – a slingshot for arrows!

REVIEW – Next to electronic and photography gadgets, weapons are one of my favorite gadgets. I’ve seen the Pocket Shot slingshot products in the past but just never got around to buying one. When the Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo review offer came along, I thought it would be a great time to test it out.
TECHNOLOGY
Guitar Player

Classic Gear: Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble

Throughout the development of the electric guitar and gear related to it, the first iterations of new designs haven’t always been the best. Gibson improved the Les Paul throughout the 1950s, Fender perfected the Bassman amplifier only with the final version of the tweed combo, and Vox arguably introduced the most classic AC30 when it added Top Boost several years after the first rendition arrived. Turn to the humble chorus pedal, though, and that pattern falls down entirely.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

EarMen Sparrow review: a portable USB-C DAC and headphone amp with big performance

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This EarMen Sparrow review is looking a truly tiny little USB-C DAC/headphone amplifier. It’s designed to take away all the arduous digital-to-analogue conversion your digital audio files need to undergo before your headphones can understand them. And then, by way of an encore, it amplifies the analogue information before your headphones get to deal with it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cube#The Amp#The Boss#Roland#Usb#Eq#The Mic Instrument#Reverb And Harmony#Midi
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Gill Tournament PRO 3L Jacket

Gill chooses not to partner with a branded fabric supplier, giving the brand the freedom to innovate without limitations. An example of that freedom is integrated in the Tournament Pro 3L Jacket. XPLORE+ is Gill’s three-layer fabric that is waterproof, breathable and durable. It has the added benefit of a lightweight mesh, providing guaranteed protection and comfort. What else sets it apart is each garment is given a rating, indicating how well it performs under Gill’s categories of waterproofness, breathabilty and durability. You can dial into which level and garment is best suited for your needs. Colors: Graphite, Taupe. Sizes: XS-4XL.
APPAREL
guitar.com

Boss launches the Waza-Air Bass, a low-end focused version of its wireless amp headphone system

Boss has released a new version of its Waza-Air wireless amplification system, aimed this time at bass players looking to practice silently on the move or at home. The Waza-Air Bass takes the same approach as the original guitar-focused set. It’s a pair of headphones and a wireless guitar jack. The modelled amplified bass sounds are placed in a virtual 3D environment or, if you prefer, can stay static.
ELECTRONICS
heypoorplayer.com

Gear Review: Mu6 Ring Open ear Wireless Air Conduction Sports Headphone

Gear Review: Mu6 Ring Open ear Wireless Air Conduction Sports Headphone: Strangely Satisfying. The headphone industry (if that’s even its own thing) is so much more diverse than it used to be. Not only has it partially deviated from the use of traditional headphones—thanks to the introduction of products like the earbud—but even headphones themselves have become much more diverse than they used to be. And, of course, the industry is growing and evolving to this very day. We still see new and unique headphone products coming out rather frequently. And it’s one of these more unique products, the Mu6 Ring Open Ear Wireless Air Conduction Sports Headphone, that we’ll be taking a look at today!
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Mackie ONYX Analog Mixers Excel

In a home studio or live gig situation, a quality mixing board is just as essential as your guitar or microphones, if not more. Especially a mixer that has plenty of input and output options and updatable software. Professional audio products brand, Mackie, has been providing top-notch sound tools at affordable prices since 1988.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Guitar
Popular Science

The best audio interfaces get your gear and creativity in sync

You’ve got the microphones, guitars, and keyboards. You’ve got the computer. Now you just need to get them talking. That’s where the best audio interfaces come in. As the conduit between the analog and digital worlds, your audio interface is one of the most important pieces of equipment in the chain of content creation. Whether you’re recording or livestreaming, your interface determines the signal quality you capture and amount of creative flexibility you have. Conversion rates, inputs and outputs, and portability/expandability are just some of the considerations when picking an interface. But you don’t have to scroll through specs trying to make sense of it all. We’ve surveyed the market and picked some of the best audio interfaces to meet your needs no matter the scale of your projects or budget.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Album reviews: Iron Maiden – Senjutsu and Manic Street Preachers – The Ultra Vivid Lament

Iron Maiden – SenjutsuâââââSenjutsu is Iron Maiden’s first album since Bruce Dickinson made a full recovery from a tumour found at the back of his tongue. He’s lost none of his panache. Riding a galloping riff on the breathtaking “Statego”, he snaps and snarls in a maelstrom of thunderous percussion and violent guitar squalls. “The Writing on the Wall” is one of their most adventurous songs in years, a thrilling spaghetti western that tips its hat to the grinding riffs of country music’s Chris Stapleton.Perhaps the most wonderful thing about Senjutsu is just how much fun the band are having....
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Cort Core-OC Series review

Cort has spec'd up three immaculate OM cutaway acoustics that offer unbeatable value, easy playability and a variety of sounds that just go to show how the choice of woods affect an instrument's tone. Cort Core-OC Series: What is it?. Cort's Core-OC Series is all about paring the acoustic guitar...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

LEGO Ideas (21329) Fender Stratocaster Guitar Fits on Your Desk, Complete with Amp, Here’s an Early Review

The all-new LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster set, created in collaboration with fan designer Tomáš Letenay, celebrates the guitar famously played by music legends and upcoming artists alike. This 1970s Fender Stratocaster recreation fits on your desk and includes the option to either build a red or black version of the iconic instrument. Featuring six strings, movable tuning pegs and a tremolo arm for distortion. Read more for two videos, including a hands-on review, additional pictures and information.
SHOPPING
CNET

Get Harman Kardon's impressive Onyx Studio 6 speaker for 50% off

When Harman Kardon brings out a new speaker, it often discounts the previous model in the line -- and that's exactly the case with its Onyx Studio 6 portable Bluetooth speaker. The Onyx Studio 7 is now available and that means a price drop on the Studio 6, which lists for $480 but has been selling for $300 at harmankardon.com, $279 at Amazon or $249 at Walmart. However, if you enter the code CNETHKSTUDIO at checkout at harmankardon.com, you can get the Studio 6 for only $150 or 50% off. That's an excellent deal for a waterproof speaker that delivers great sound, looks at home indoors and outdoors and is easy to transport thanks to its integrated handle. The code is good while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Boss HM-2w Waza Craft Heavy Metal Review

A clever re-working of a classic metal-toned distortion, with enhanced versatility. Arguably less versatile than Boss would like us to think. It's comforting that Boss pedals haven't changed their basic look and format since the late '70s. For all the boutique marvels that have come and gone, opening a Boss box still instills a sense of reliability. Boss pedals aren't just comfortingly familiar and bulletproof, though. Many Boss circuits are groundbreaking, timeless classics that deliver distinctive sonic results. And there's a strong sense of classicism about the HM-2w Waza Craft Heavy Metal pedal, a revamped reissue of the popular distortion originally manufactured from 1983 to 1991.
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

Cambridge Audio DACMagic 200M review: a fantastic DAC and headphone amp

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This Cambridge Audio DACMagic 200M review takes a look at an incredibly well-specified headphone amplifier and digital-to-analogue converter. It’s designed as a standalone alternative to the DAC fitted to the majority of digital hardware (laptops, CD players, streamers, games consoles and so on) and vows to make a better fist of the crucial D-to-A processing than those machines can manage. And as a functionality bonus, it wants to do the same for your headphones: take the job of amplifying them away from your existing equipment and do it better.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple AirPods Pro review

AirPods Pro are smaller and feature a more secure fit than most noise-cancelling earbuds, and the performance is excellent. The sound is dynamic and full, the noise-stopping power is extremely effective, and Spatial Audio is a great bonus. It's a shame the buds' battery life is short, but they're impressive in every other way.
ELECTRONICS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel Hands-On Review: How Much Stuff Fits in There?

When the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck made its debut, it impressed us with its design, range, and capability. Besides looking quite different from any pickup truck on the market today, the Rivian R1T has a ton of storage space provided by its 4.5-foot bed, its frunk, its in-bed trunk, and its gear tunnel. The latter storage compartment is located under the rear seat and accessible from small drop-down panels located between the rear doors and the rear wheels on either side of the bed. During our recent Trans-America Trail (TAT) road trip with the 2022 Rivian R1T, we had ample time to see how much stuff actually fits into the gear tunnel, and—spoiler alert—we discovered it's a hugely beneficial feature.
BUYING CARS
Pocket-lint.com

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: Classy design, even classier sound

(Pocket-lint) - In a market where true wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, companies have to find a way to stand out. For some that way is to offer high-end features in an affordable package. But for others it's about highlighting the desirability of a brand and going premium.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Sarah Belle Reid On Mobile Sound Design With The ASM Hydrasynth Explorer

In this video, electroacoustic composer & synthesist Sarah Belle Reid shares her thoughts on the new Hydrasynth Explorer. Reid shares her perspective on the portability of the Hydrasynth Explorer and demonstrates how it can free you to do sound design anywhere you like. She also compares the Explorer against other versions of the Hydrasynth, discussing how the synth engine’s controls are adapted to the various form factors and the pros and cons of these differences.
COMPUTERS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy