Rihanna bonds with Nicki Minaj's son in new photos

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuDEy_0bokaBjR00
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky had a double date with Nicki Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rihanna spent time with Nicki Minaj and her son over the weekend.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, enjoyed a double date with Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy.

Minaj shared photos on Instagram that showed herself with Petty, their son, Rihanna and Rocky. In one picture, Minaj holds her baby boy on her lap as Rihanna holds one of his hands.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn," Minaj captioned the post.

Minaj also posted a video of herself and Rihanna posing for the camera. Rihanna said that the people of Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, where she and Minaj are from, respectively, historically don't get along.

"You know Bajans don't like Trinis?" Rihanna said, causing Minaj to gasp. "And Trinis don't like Bajans. They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish. But that's for a different night."

The reunion between Minaj and Rihanna made fans hopeful for a future collaboration.

Minaj gave birth to her son in September 2020. She released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018.

As of August, Rihanna is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes. In addition to her music, the singer oversees her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Fenty clothing line.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Comments / 9

