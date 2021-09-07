Bryan Harsin gives an update on two players that missed Saturday

Auburn missed having two young and talented players on the field in the season opener against Akron.

Wide receiver Tar’varish Dawson and defensive back Ladarius Tennison were not with the team Saturday. Dawson made a post about it Saturday morning.

At his Monday press conference, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was asked about the availability of those two guys moving forward.

“They weren’t available last game so hopefully they are back this week,” Harsin said to the media Monday. “Both of those guys have worked hard. No issues as far as anything discipline-wise and all that but hopefully we get them back this week.”

Harsin would love to see those guys be available this Saturday as the Tigers host Alabama State.

