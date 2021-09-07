CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Bryan Harsin gives an update on two players that missed Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnfRD_0boka6P300

Auburn missed having two young and talented players on the field in the season opener against Akron.

Wide receiver Tar’varish Dawson and defensive back Ladarius Tennison were not with the team Saturday. Dawson made a post about it Saturday morning.

At his Monday press conference, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was asked about the availability of those two guys moving forward.

“They weren’t available last game so hopefully they are back this week,” Harsin said to the media Monday. “Both of those guys have worked hard. No issues as far as anything discipline-wise and all that but hopefully we get them back this week.”

Harsin would love to see those guys be available this Saturday as the Tigers host Alabama State.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryan Harsin Has A Warning For Auburn Tigers Fans

The Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football begins this weekend as the Tigers take on Akron in a non-conference game. While that game should be an easy one for the SEC giants, Harsin has a warning for the fanbase. Appearing on The Plains, Harsin warned that fans should temper their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Penn State game

Three Auburn players who missed last weekend’s 62-0 win against Alabama State are “day-to-day” heading into this weekend’s marquee nonconference matchup with No. 10 Penn State. Senior running back Shaun Shivers, cornerback Jaylin Simpson and starting wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson all missed Auburn’s Week 2 blowout of Alabama State for...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Star

Bryan Harsin era opens as Auburn hosts Akron

Bryan Harsin makes his Auburn coaching debut when the Tigers host Akron in Saturday night's season opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It is the first of two anticipated tune-up games for Auburn before traveling to No. 19 Penn State later this month. The unranked Tigers are big favorites over the Zips,...
AKRON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Opelika-Auburn News

‘He knows what he wants’: Dirk Koetter compares former player Bryan Harsin to Nick Saban

When it comes to Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s coaching career, Dirk Koetter – his former head coach at Boise State – was a major influence. With Harsin now preparing for his first season at Auburn and hoping to challenge Alabama in the SEC, Koetter believes his former quarterback has something very important in common with the Crimson Tide’s head coach.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Notebook: The best of the rest from Harsin and players in preparation for Akron

AUBURN | We all know Tank Bigsby is supremely talented. Now, Harsin sees Bigsby taking the next step in his development. “I like that he’s become more of a student of the game,” Harsin said. “He understands what defenses are trying to do. That’s early, but we’ve seen some flashes of his ability to prepare himself each day and throughout the fall camp.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#Espn#Alabama State#American Football#Tigers#Sec#Espn Contact#Auburn News
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn has a surprisingly desirable QB situation, which is great news for Bryan Harsin

As far as replacing formerly successful coaches goes, Bryan Harsin has some advantages that most don’t enjoy when they take over a program. Most programs that need a new head coach are listlessly looking for direction, have internal strife and/or a depth chart woefully lacking in talent. That’s not the case with Harsin – at least it shouldn’t be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
warblogle.com

Bryan Harsin Era Ushers in New ‘Blogle Design

You probably don’t know this, but when Gene Chizik was hired, I redesigned this website, and when Gus Malzahn was hired, I redesigned the website. Now, despite this website taking a hit from me being a full-on working dad who spends five days a week at a baseball field, I redesigned this website in accordance with the hiring of Bryan Harsin. With the redesign comes a revamped ‘Blogle experience.
TECHNOLOGY
KEYT

Nix, Auburn give Harsin dominating debut, 60-10 over Akron

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just over a half and Auburn gave new coach Bryan Harsin a 60-10 cakewalk in his debut against Akron in the season opener for both teams. It was a promising beginning even if it came against five-touchdown underdogs, especially for an offense and quarterback that had drawn some criticism the past couple of years. Nix was nearly flawless his first time running the offense of Harsin and coordinator Mike Bobo, going 20-of-22 passing while hitting a couple of wide-open receivers for touchdowns.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gadsden Times

Live updates: Auburn football takes on Akron in first game of Bryan Harsin era

AUBURN — The first game of the Bryan Harsin has arrived. Auburn football kicks off against Akron at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Follow along here for live updates. PREGAME:The Spirit of Auburn football: Return of 'War Eagle' also brings one bird's bittersweet last flight. TEAM CAPTAINS:Chandler Wooten and...
AUBURN, AL
auburnvillager.com

Things to look for as Bryan Harsin era begins

Although Auburn football fans probably won’t be able to get a real good read on their team’s strengths and weaknesses on Saturday night considering the competition is a long way from SEC quality, it will be interesting to see how smoothly the Tigers function in game one of the Bryan Harsin Era.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy