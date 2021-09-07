Strategic Segmentation of Hotel Guest Personas
Hotels or accommodation providers get a variety of guests. While it may not be possible to give them strict labels, it is considered useful to segment the guests under certain categories. These categories require hoteliers to define guest personas based on the kind of travelers a hotel receives. Often, the ideal guest persona that a hotel must target overlaps with the ‘ideal guest type’ that a hotel aspires to attract. Bringing in more of the latter kind could be a goal for a hotel, but the focus must remain in knowing and bifurcating into types the guests that it welcomes and directing efforts towards pursuing them.www.hotelnewsresource.com
Comments / 0