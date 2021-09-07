Strategic Segmentation of Hotel Guest Personas

Are you looking for a challenging, fast-paced career in digital media? Do you wish to learn how businesses convert customers via content and digital strategies? Do you want to help people succeed while having fun in the process? The way we connect with each other is changing quickly and you have the opportunity to be on the forefront! Nexstar Billings is looking for a creative Broadcast/Digital Media Strategist to join our team. No day is ever the same; as a team we support each other to provide results for our clients.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO