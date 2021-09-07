Giants take series opener over Rockies 10-5

After winning both of the first two series in their penultimate homestand of the 2021 season, the Braves are set to take on the Rockies for the first of three games this week. While the Rockies still have a very bad road record — one that sees them currently 30 games under .500 away from Coors Field — they actually proved last week that they have the potential to embarrass someone on a road trip. They knocked off the Phillies three times in four games and while us Braves fans are very grateful for their help, it would be great if the Braves took care of business this week and made short work out of the Rockies and did so starting tonight.

