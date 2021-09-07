CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Man drowns in Lake Mohawk after falling out of boat at dock, cops say

By Jeff Goldman
 7 days ago
An 80-year-old man drowned in Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Monday, officials said. Lawrence Botts fell into the water after having difficulty getting out of his boat at the dock, according to Sparta police. Botts tried to use an inner tube to go around the dock and reach land but the tube started to drift away from the boat, causing him to lose his grip and tumble into the lake, Lt. John Lamon said in a statement.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

