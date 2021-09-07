CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of former Ohio State players named captains of the Cincinnati Bengals

By Mark Russell
 7 days ago
For football fans, there is no better time of the year. The college season is in full swing and the NFL kicks off in just a few days with teams making final preparations for the season. One of Ohio’s teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, has named its captains and gave a trio of former Ohio State stars the honor.

Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, and Vonn Bell have all been recognized as being leaders on and off the field. Joining the three former Buckeyes are Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Jessie Bates III, and Kevin Huber.

Burrow of course is coming off a rookie campaign that was shortened with an ACL tear but saw him being named a captain before his rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick was having a decent first year throwing for over 2,600 yards and 13 touchdowns before suffering the injury.

Hubbard recently signed a four-year extension worth $40 million this past summer. Limited to 13 games in 2020, Hubbard recorded 62 tackles and two sacks.

Bell joined the Bengals as a free agent last season after four years with the New Orleans Saints and made an immediate impact in the secondary. He led the team in tackles with 114 and forced fumbles with three.

There are a total of six Buckeyes on Cincinnati’s roster. The other three being Eli Apple, Isaiah Prince, and Drue Chrisman (on the practice squad). The fact that half have been named captains certainly says something about the quality of young men the Ohio State football team is producing year in and year out.

The Bengals kick off their season this Sunday as they host the Minnesota Vikings.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals beat Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 1 after OT drama

With 6:39 left in the second quarter, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lined up for the snap under center, and his 2021 season truly started. For the first 23 minutes, Burrow was relegated to making quick throws, screen passes and handoffs. But after the Minnesota Vikings took an early lead, Burrow lined up with five wide receivers for the first play of the next drive.
NFL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football: ’Noles in the Pros

NFL football is back! Some of the top performers from Week One happen to be FSU alum, which should come as no surprise to Seminole fans. ’Noles in the Pros is also back and we’ll recap the highs and lows from former Florida State players after every week this season.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Says Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of 1 Quarterback

In just 24 hours, former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will step on the field for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2020 season. After missing the better part of his rookie season, Burrow will be anxious to get back out there. He’ll face a tough test on Sunday afternoon against a revamped Minnesota Vikings defense.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
