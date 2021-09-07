Trio of former Ohio State players named captains of the Cincinnati Bengals

For football fans, there is no better time of the year. The college season is in full swing and the NFL kicks off in just a few days with teams making final preparations for the season. One of Ohio’s teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, has named its captains and gave a trio of former Ohio State stars the honor.

Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, and Vonn Bell have all been recognized as being leaders on and off the field. Joining the three former Buckeyes are Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Jessie Bates III, and Kevin Huber.

Burrow of course is coming off a rookie campaign that was shortened with an ACL tear but saw him being named a captain before his rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick was having a decent first year throwing for over 2,600 yards and 13 touchdowns before suffering the injury.

Hubbard recently signed a four-year extension worth $40 million this past summer. Limited to 13 games in 2020, Hubbard recorded 62 tackles and two sacks.

Bell joined the Bengals as a free agent last season after four years with the New Orleans Saints and made an immediate impact in the secondary. He led the team in tackles with 114 and forced fumbles with three.

There are a total of six Buckeyes on Cincinnati’s roster. The other three being Eli Apple, Isaiah Prince, and Drue Chrisman (on the practice squad). The fact that half have been named captains certainly says something about the quality of young men the Ohio State football team is producing year in and year out.

The Bengals kick off their season this Sunday as they host the Minnesota Vikings.

