Toledo Mud Hens 8, Iowa Cubs 2 (box) Logan Shore pitched a really good game and the Hens big bats brought the thump as they took it to the Cubs on Tuesday night. Shore allowed one run across six innings of work with seven punchouts. Spencer Torkelson unlocked a 1-1 tie in the third when he crushed a solo shot to right center field. Riley Greene then broke things open a bit in the fifth with a monster two-run shot to straightaway center field that travelled 424 feet. Nolan Blackwood took over from Shore in the seventh and tossed three innings of one-run ball, while Zack Short put this one to bed for good with a grand slam in the top of the ninth for emphasis.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO