"Bachelor In Paradise" recap: Introducing a villain ... couple?

We've seen plenty of villains on "The Bachelor" over the years. Lee. Luke P. Petey the Pilot's mom. The show's inability to thoroughly vet its contestants. Literally every part of Matt James' season. But have we ever seen a villain ... couple? A twosome that everyone dislikes and wants to be abolished? Because that's what "Bachelor in Paradise" unveiled Monday night, a couple that hacked the system and appears to truly and unapologetically be in it for the Instagram followers – all while dragging another contestant's emotions through the mud. I've never rooted for a tidal wave more.