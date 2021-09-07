CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

41-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

By Jackie Roman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
A Paterson man died when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding collided with a sports utility vehicle on Saturday night in Hackensack, police said. Lloyd Fields, 41, was traveling south on First Street at what a witness described as a “high rate of speed” shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 when his motorcycle struck a 2021 Ford Explorer that was turning left onto American Legion Drive from the northbound lane of First Street, Hackensack police said in a release.

