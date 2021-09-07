CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County continues to assess last week’s storm damage

By DANIELLE DEANGELIS
thesunpapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloucester County continues to assess damage and respond to requests from residents and municipalities. Director Robert M. Damminger and Senate President Steve Sweeney advised that all members assisting Gloucester County with tornado relief will have proper identification or credentials. They have deployed Gloucester County Office of Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) and Public Safety Dispatchers to check door-to-door on residents’ well-being.

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sweeney
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy