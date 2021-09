TURIN — It’s a new era for South Lewis Central School District, not just a new school year. For the first time, every student in the district is going to the same building on the same campus to learn. The last of the small, localized schools — Glenfield Elementary and Port Leyden Elementary — have shuttered and their former students arrived at the 4264 East Rd. main campus in Turin to see their new school alongside all of the other district students to begin the latest journey in their education.

TURIN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO