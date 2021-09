Ansu Fati’s dad has been busy snapping up Barcelona shirts after the club confirmed earlier this week that his son would be taking over Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt. Bori Fati was spotted taking a trip to the Barcelona store at the Camp Nou and splashing out on eight shirts with his famous son’s name on the back. He also opened up on what it meant for Ansu to be the new Barca No. 10.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO