PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No future recovery efforts are planned for a man who suffered a fatal fall from the climbing route on Capitol Peak more than six weeks ago. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a virtual meeting recently took place between Pitkin County authorities, rescue personnel and members of the family of Kelly McDermott. (credit: Colorado Search and Rescue Association) The Pitkin County team told the family it did not see a way to safely recovery the body at this time. “It was a difficult decision, but we’ve collectively decided to leave Kelly McDermott’s body on...

