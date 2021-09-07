CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Poll shows support for vax mandates, mask requirements

By State House News Service
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGbto_0bokZ5PR00
Vaccinations (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

BOSTON — A significant majority of registered voters in Boston support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines among their workforces and the Baker administration’s new mask requirement in K-12 schools, according to a new survey.

About 87 percent of Boston voters likely to cast ballots in the Sept. 14 preliminary election agree with Education Commissioner Jeff Riley’s policy requiring anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in K-12 public schools, regardless of vaccination status, through at least the start of October, a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll published Tuesday found.

With schools across the state preparing to embark on their third straight academic year impacted by the pandemic, less than 9 percent of Boston voters surveyed disagreed with the school mask mandate. Another 3.6 percent were undecided.

The poll of 500 likely voters in Boston, conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, also found substantial support for vaccine mandates on workers.

About 71 percent of those polled “believe employers should require that their employees get vaccinated” compared to nearly 19 percent who oppose the policy. Eighty-three percent voiced support for Mayor Kim Janey’s decision requiring city workers to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing, and 13 percent opposed her order.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and other constitutional officers have rolled out varying degrees of vaccine mandates on their public-sector employees in recent weeks, as have many private employers, while the Delta variant fuels an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wu declares victory, Campbell concedes, official results delayed in Boston preliminary mayoral vote

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu declared victory late Tuesday night in Boston’s preliminary mayoral election while the official results were delayed amid what the city called vote-counting for mail-in and dropbox votes. Fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George told supporters she was excited by the impending results...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Some unvaccinated kids kept out of the classroom

BOSTON — They are caught between the need to avoid COVID and the equivalent need to get back in the classroom. But for now, some Massachusetts kids are missing school because they are at high risk of developing severe illness from a virus that usually causes only mild symptoms in the young. And they’re too young to get vaccinated.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Facebook: Gov's page was not taken down because of content

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Facebook briefly took down Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign page Tuesday morning, indicating it had been mistakenly flagged as an imposter account, though the governor suggested the move was prompted by her criticism of President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate. Ivey, a Republican , cited her...
INTERNET
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 updates: Latest state data pushes breakthrough case count in MA to 27,777

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 24 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,015.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Census experts find no political influence in state totals

Outside experts found no evidence of political interference in the state-by-state population totals from the 2020 census used for divvying up congressional seats, but their limited review didn't include demographic data or places smaller than states, according to a task force report released Tuesday. The task force was established by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Mandates#Covid 19#K 12#Education#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alaska's largest hospital implements crisis care standards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Alaska’s largest hospital on Tuesday implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. “While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest: Alaska's biggest hospital begins rationing treatment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s largest hospital has begun rationing care, saying it has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Providence Alaska Medical Center said Tuesday it will prioritize resources and treatment to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw is chief of staff at...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide future of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Voting wrapped up Tuesday in the California recall election that could kick Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office, a race that hinges on how voters have judged the Democratic governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic and determines if the nation's most populous state will veer in a more conservative direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latest: Southern Idaho may soon have to ration health care

BOISE, Idaho — Public health officials in Idaho say crisis standards of care are imminent for the state’s most populated region as hospitals continue to be overrun with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Dave Jeppesen, the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, says southern Idaho including the Boise metropolitan...
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy