Here is another great muscle builder for your glutes. Don’t forget, you might need a lot of reps (20+) to really feel this one burn. Lie on your back with your knees bent and pointed outwards and the soles of your feet together (toes to toes, heel to heel). Squeeze your glutes to lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line from neck to knee. Pushing your heels together as you lift your hips up or bringing your feet closer to your butt can help activate your glutes more.

