The £12bn a year extra for health and social care as a result of Boris Johnson’s tax hike risks being swallowed up by the NHS, an economic think tank warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that very little might be left available for social care, even once funding from the new levy is expected to shift away from the NHS.Under the plans announced by the prime minister the NHS will get the bulk of the £36bn raised over the first three years, with £5.4bn earmarked for social care in England.But that balance is expected to tip towards...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO