Morrisville, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 540 West near the airport. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. According to a trooper at the scene, a driver lost control of their car, which rolled over and came to a rest in the middle of I-540 between Aviation Parkway and Airport Boulevard. The interstate was shut down briefly.

MORRISVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO