CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” Is One Of His Most Underrated

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkzCB_0bokXuyJ00

When someone has literally never put out a bad song, it’s easy for one or two to slide under the radar.

Insert Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.”

From his Starting Over album, the song is an absolute crusher which shows off the emotional grit in his voice.

Written by Chris, Dave Cobb, JT Cure and Derek Mixon, it’s not necessarily the lyrics that are going to get you, but how the simple words are belted out.

“Oh… why you got to be so cold

Why you got to go and cut me like a knife

And put our love on ice

Oh… girl you know you left this hole

Right here in the middle of my soul

Oh… why you got to be so cold”

I’m a sucker for that bluesy guitar and strings mix, add in Stapleton’s voice and this song is fantastic hidden gem. Shoutout to my brother for showing me this one, I can’t believe I overlooked it for so long.

Chris has a tendency to wait a couple years between releases, so we not be in for new music anytime soon, but the album cuts are better than 99.9% of anything else out there right now, so, hey, we can’t complain too much can we?

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MUSIC
Billboard

'Bye Mom': How Facing Death Brings Life to Country Music

When Warner Music Nashville released Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" to country radio on Aug. 20, the label seemingly defied broadcasters' decades-old preference for positive, uptempo songs. Co-written as a therapeutic exercise for songwriter Brandon Kinney ("Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Drowns the Whiskey") after his mother's funeral, the exploration of a...
MUSIC
KRON4

Chris Stapleton cancels day of BottleRock music festival

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the BottleRock music festival kicked off Friday after being cancelled last year. With the delta variant of coronavirus still spreading, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. The gates opened up at noon on Friday and...
NAPA, CA
Popculture

Chris Stapleton Hit by Illness, Forced to Cancel Headlining Concert

Chris Stapleton won't be headlining on Friday night (Sept. 3) at the Bottlerock Napa Festival in Napa, California after falling ill to a "non-COVID related" illness. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media. "It is with a heavy heart that I will be unable to perform tonight," Stapleton said. "We sincerely apologize to the festival & attending fans. Please know it isn't a decision we made lightly & we thank you for your understanding."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Chris Stapleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul
audacy.com

Tonight's BottleRock Napa headliner, Chris Stapleton, drops out at last minute

Friday night headliner, Chris Stapleton, has dropped out of the BottleRock festival last minute due to a non-COVID related illness, BottleRock Napa Valley announced this afternoon. The Highwomen have stepped in to replace him on the JaM Cellars Main Stage. The all women group features Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren...
NAPA, CA
themusicuniverse.com

Scotty McCreery releases ‘Damn Strait’

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery imparts a cocktail of heartbreak and nostalgia with his steel-drenched country weeper “Damn Strait” from the 12-song collection Same Truck available this Friday, September 17th. Written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins, “Damn Strait” cannily honors country music icon George Strait, even as the singer bemoans the loss of his lover, associating Strait’s songs with her since they were the couple’s favorites.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Little Big Town Pontoon (Music Video and Lyrics)

Country band Little Big Town's "Pontoon" music video will put you in a great mood for summer. The Little Big Town Pontoon song was released in April 2012 as the first single from their fifth studio album, Tornado. This song became the first Little Big Town tune to reach #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart starting September 15, 2021. Watch the music video and check out the lyrics to the song below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy