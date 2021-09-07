CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round of thunderstorms race across northern Michigan

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA round of thunderstorms (some strong) will race across Northern Michigan Tuesday afternoon with cooler/unsettled weather through Wednesday. TUESDAY: The approaching cold front will arrive throughout the daytime hours, allowing a round of thunderstorms to develop. Timing of thunderstorms will generally be early afternoon through the evening hours, working northwest to southeast across N. Michigan. There is the possibility a few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds the main concern. Large hail and/or a brief spin-up tornado is also a possibility at this point of the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has a large chunk of the Lower Peninsula under a 'Slight Risk' (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will range from the 60s (E. Upper) to 70s (N. Lower) under a southerly wind. Once the cold front passes by sunset, the severe weather threat will end.

