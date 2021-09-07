GARP Fest Moves From Codfish Hollow to Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park Saturday

Ballet on the Lawn Take Two: Dorothy Goes to Oz! will be presented September 12th at 3:00pm, and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport!. Ballet Quad Cities is back for more great entertainment on the lawn of The Outing Club for our second performance of the season premiering Dorothy Goes to Oz, Ballet Quad Cities style! Join Dorothy and her companions on an adventure-filled journey to the Land of Oz. With a little help from Glinda, the Good Witch, they’ll dance down the yellow-brick road and uncover heart, smarts and courage they need to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West!

