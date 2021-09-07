CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

GARP Fest Moves From Codfish Hollow to Rock Island's Schwiebert Park Saturday

By Jonathan Turner
For years, Moeller Nights’ GARP Fest has rocked the barn at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, quickly becoming recognized. as one of the Midwest’s best events. But on short notice this year, the barn made the difficult decision to temporarily cease performances, leaving the beloved festival without a venue. After cancelling last year due to the pandemic shutdown, this comes at a challenging time.

