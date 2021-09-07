CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football: 3 sleeper tight ends to consider playing in Week 1

By Skyler Carlin
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tight end position can be extremely tough to gauge on a week-to-week basis in Fantasy Football. Unless you have Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle, or Mark Andrews, trusting your tight end to give you consistent production is hard to do. None of the guys listed above should ever touch your bench, barring an injury or their bye week. Even on their bye weeks, they can outperform some of the starting tight ends in the NFL.

www.nflanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Quarterbacks - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sleepers: Target new Jets receiver Corey Davis plus other lineup and DFS options

Corey Davis was the star of the Jets receiving corps in the preseason, and hopefully that carries over to Week 1 at Carolina. He's one of my favorite sleepers this week. We'll see how Zach Wilson treats Davis and Elijah Moore now that both are healthy, but I expect each of them to be heavily targeted. Davis should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues and a borderline starter, and Moore is more of a flyer since he missed valuable practice time with a quad injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
George Kittle
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Sleeper#American Football#Titans#The Arizona Cardinals#Firkser#Texans#The Carolina Panthers
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2. Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Mike Vrabel Calls Julio Jones' Personal Foul 'Dumb Sh-t That Hurts the Team'

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The game was never close. The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions and never looked back. Maybe the Titans could have gotten something going, but an early turning point in the game may have come when Julio Jones was called for a personal foul halfway through the first quarter that turned a 3rd and 1 into a 3rd and 16 that then turned into a punt.
NFL
The Spun

Telling Details Emerge From The Situation With Trey Sermon

There were plenty of people who thought San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon would have a major role in the team’s offense right from the get-go. Instead, Sermon, a third-round pick, is a healthy scratch for this afternoon’s season opener against the Detroit Lions. Raheem Mostert will be the starter, with JaMycal Hasty and sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell serving as depth.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health. A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Here we go again with Josh Gordon

The NFL might get another reunion with wide receiver Josh Gordon for what feels like the 100th time. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Josh Gordon has completed his treatment program and just needs to be reinstated. Gordon’s career has been a story. Once a star on the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make the right move adding veteran corner

The Buccaneers are killing it with practice squad signings. Pierre Desir could play a much bigger role than the initial signing suggests. The loss of Sean Murphy-Bunting will hurt the Buccaneers. We all saw how much the secondary struggled last week when he left the game after an injury, and SMB isn’t set to return soon.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

4 dark horse candidates to win NFL MVP in 2021 NFL season

There have been a ton of prediction articles this offseason attempting to guess who will be crowned as the NFL’s MVP in 2021. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers have been listed as potential candidates to take home the prestigious award. Quarterbacks have been typically favored to win the award, so picking a quarterback is definitely the safest option.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
2K+
Followers
640
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy