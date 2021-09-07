Super Bowl hype is justified for Josh Allen-led Buffalo
Last September, before the NFL season kicked off, I wrote that anything less than a division title and at least one playoff win would be considered a disappointment for the Buffalo Bills. Well, the Bills obviously didn’t disappoint. Powered by a perpetually driven and dramatically improved Josh Allen, they far exceeded expectations, providing Western New York a much-needed spirit-boost during a pandemic-addled, politically polarized time.rbj.net
