Super Bowl hype is justified for Josh Allen-led Buffalo

Ask about building off last year, and the Buffalo Bills are quick to downplay the idea. What outsiders might view as picking up where they left off, they view as a restart. “I think our guys understand – and we've stressed that all year and all offseason – is what we did last year was really good, but it means nothing,” general manager Brandon Beane said on the first day of training camp. “We're 0-0. One of the coaches, I heard him talking to a couple players yesterday, talking about re-climbing the mountain. We don't get a start up here, we're starting at the bottom.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO