How will each team in the NFC North fare in Week 1 NFL action?

2020 Record: 6-10 2020 Point Differential: -78 The Cowboys’ 2020 season ended early, when Dak Prescott suffered a brutal fractured leg. When Dak is healthy, and assuming he can produce to the level of pre-injury Dak, the Cowboys offense has plenty of weapons. There are a few things that make me bearish on the Cowboys offense though. The obvious one is Dak. The injury was brutal and if his mobility is more limited or he can’t drive his throws in the same way, that will be a big problem. The second is Mike McCarthy, who is probably just a terrible coach. The Cowboys replaced the unqualified Mike Nolan with the “did not produce a single good defense in Atlanta” Dan Quinn, so I’m not sure there’s a ton of hope on the defensive side of the ball. There are too many red flags here to make me go over.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO