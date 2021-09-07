CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

By George Budwell
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) popped by as much as 25% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The cancer specialist's stock is on the move this morning in response to a licensing and collaboration agreement with Roche's (OTC:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech.

Per the terms of the deal, Adaptimmune will receive $150 million up front to develop and subsequently commercialize so-called "off-the-shelf" (allogeneic) cell therapies targeting multiple oncology indications. The biotech might also receive another $150 million based on various developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones over the next five years. Lastly, Adaptimmune is in line to earn tiered royalties on the net sales of any approved products stemming from the collaboration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIc8G_0bokXV6G00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The two companies noted in this morning's press release that the total aggregate value of the deal may potentially exceed $3 billion. That's a sizable chunk of change for a biotech that had a market cap of around $600 million less than a month ago.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Roche's decision to back Adaptimmune's novel cell therapy platform is a major vote of confidence. Roche, after all, is one of the biggest players in the field of oncology.

Now what

Is Adaptimmune's stock still a buy after this early morning move? The answer is most definitely a yes. Even after this double-digit move higher, Adaptimmune's market cap is still under $1 billion. While the biotech's cell therapy platform has yet to be fully validated via a regulatory approval, Adaptimmune sports a series of high-value clinical and regulatory catalysts over the next year -- many of which could push its shares even higher in the near term. In short, there's a lot to like about this small-cap cancer stock.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

Analysts predict big gains ahead for a leading cryptocurrency trading platform. Expectations for a specialized medical-device company are much higher than its stock price suggests. A leader in the synthetic biology space isn't getting nearly enough attention, according to the analysts who understand this quirky industry. If you saw someone...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PFE Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying the company expects to release clinical trial data for how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as this October.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

Financial results from a peer created another tailwind for the stock today. Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reacted positively to two different items of news this morning. The stock jumped as much as 6% early in Tuesday's trading session. After trimming some of those gains, shares are still trading almost 5% higher as of 11:35 a.m. EDT.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Oil

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) on Tuesday. When AMD was trading at $105.50, around 10,000 contracts of the September 24, $106 calls were traded for about $2. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Stock#Adaptimmune Therapeutics#Adap#Rhhby#Genentech
Benzinga

Why Are Telecom Argentina Shares Trading Higher Today?

An Argentinian court has dismissed legal action brought by Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE: TEO) against the government's plans to prevent alleged price increases, Telecompaper reports based on Europa Press. Telefonica alleged that the government's Decree 690 of 2020 was unconstitutional and caused significant harm to the company. However, the Federal...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) were trading lower on Monday. The cloud-based cybersecurity specialist fell by as much as 5.2% in early trading, and as of 12:36 p.m. EDT was still down by 3.7% compared to Friday's closing price. The stock was the victim of an analyst downgrade, but things aren't...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Humanigen Stock Is Sinking Today

Humanigen received a letter from the FDA rejecting EUA for lenzilumab. The company is conducting another clinical study that it hopes will provide enough data to win EUA for its experimental COVID-19 drug. What happened. Shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) were sinking 15.6% lower as of 11:36 a.m. EDT on Friday....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 7.8% on Thursday after the drugmaker announced several notable advances during its annual research and development update. Moderna is developing a single-dose vaccine, known as mRNA-1073, that includes boosters against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu. The biotech is also evaluating four development candidates against coronavirus variants, including Delta, with three already in clinical trials.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MacroGenics Soared Nearly 9% Higher Today

A notable decliner on Wednesday, MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock came roaring back the next day to close almost 9% higher. The company has suffered a big setback, but there are obviously investors who still believe it has potential to make them money. So what. The setback is that the company's only...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Biogen Stock Is Slipping Today

Shares of the biotech blueblood Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are down by a hefty 7.42% as of 11:55 a.m. EDT on Thursday. That equates to about a $3.6 billion drop in the company's market cap since the opening bell this morning. Biogen's shares are retreating in response to a commercial update provided...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Gevo Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, and Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX), announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel. Sustainable aviation fuel has the potential...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Rockley Photonics Shares Trading Higher Today?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. Rockley collaborated with two leading medical equipment and device manufacturers, who have a combined history of over 200 years and represent over $40 billion of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Invacare Stock Is Plunging Today

Invacare expects slower growth for full-year 2021 due to labor, material, and freight headwinds. Shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) were plunging 33.6% lower as of 11:17 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The steep decline came after the medical equipment manufacturer lowered its full-year 2021 guidance. So what. Only a little over one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) climbed on Thursday after the fitness equipment maker launched a private label clothing brand. As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Peloton's stock price was up more than 8%. So what. Peloton Apparel will offer an array of women's, men's, and gender-neutral clothing priced from $15 to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. The biotech's shares slipped by an eye-popping 47.1% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Axsome's stock cratered last month for two interrelated reasons:
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. However, Square (NYSE:SQ) has been a major underperformer. As of noon EDT, shares of the fintech specialist were down by nearly 5%. So what. There are three main...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced initial results from its human clinical study of DehydraTECH, saying the study evidences up to 23% decrease in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo. Lexaria Bioscience noted that additional blood pressure subset analyses, sleep quality and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock popped more than 5% in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, before giving up much of their winnings in the afternoon and retreating to about a 2.1% gain as of 3:20 p.m. EDT. But why did Nikola spike in the first place?. So what. My...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. As of 12:59 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 24.7%. So what. In its fiscal second quarter, which...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy