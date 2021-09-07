CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Jumped 20% in August

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock beat the market in August. It jumped 20% compared to a 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally was sparked by a positive earnings report from the real estate tech platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf65t_0bokX90l00
Image source: Getty Image.

So what

Opendoor said on Aug. 11 that revenue jumped 59% in the fiscal quarter that ended in late June compared to the prior quarter. The company acquired a record 8,500 homes and ended the quarter with contracts to acquire a further 8,200 over the short term. Executives credited a favorable selling environment, but also said their direct-buy approach is resonating with today's home shoppers.

"This strong outperformance is further evidence of the seismic shift in consumer demand toward the modern real estate experience we are pioneering," CEO Eric Wu said in a press release. That experience attempts to simplify the buying and selling of a home through an online platform.

Now what

Executives lifted their outlook and now believe they will hit their 2023 annual sales goal by the end of this year. Revenue in the fiscal third quarter should land between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter.

That news was good enough to send shares higher for the month, but the stock is still down so far in 2021. Major question marks for investors remain surrounding the timing of the company's approach to positive cash flow. It's also unclear how well the business would fare during any cyclical pullback in the real estate inventory. Those risks mean investors should be ready for more volatility in this company, which only went public in late 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

SentinelOne is leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver more effective cybersecurity. Tenable is rated No. 1 in the industry for the number of known vulnerabilities it covers. Investors who are active in the stock market might be noticing increased commentary from company executives about the growing threats in cyberspace. As more...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

Companies with clear-cut competitive advantages have a good chance to outperform over the long term. Since the end of the Great Recession, growth stocks have run circles around value and income stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures by the nation's central bank have allowed fast-growing companies to borrow cheaply to expand and innovate.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

The market trades at a historically high P/E ratio. However, there are still quality companies at bargain valuations, if you look hard enough. Here's one example each in financials, technology, and cannabis. Is it time to be worried about a stock market correction? Some seem to think so. Just last...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Real Estate
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

Making money over the long term is easy when you own stakes in high-quality companies. If Wall Street has taught investors anything, it's the value of being patient. Since 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the broad-based S&P 500. Despite these somewhat regular declines in the market, the S&P 500 has eventually put each and every one of these double-digit drops in the rearview mirror.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

Analysts predict big gains ahead for a leading cryptocurrency trading platform. Expectations for a specialized medical-device company are much higher than its stock price suggests. A leader in the synthetic biology space isn't getting nearly enough attention, according to the analysts who understand this quirky industry. If you saw someone...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is the stock falling now?

Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69. Palantir stock continues to disappoint after promising so much. The last earnings release was strong, the stock broke out and consolidated before breaking higher again, and it looked on course to finally break $27.49 resistance. The move stalled and took too long, however, allowing bears the time to sell. Results on August 12 were strong with the company doubling its free cash flow forecasts from $150 million to $300 million. This set the stage for the recent advance. But one area that has caused concern for investors is the amount of stock dilution arising from the high amount of stock-based compensation in Palantir. This is a feature of tech companies though, and it does make Palantir employees invested in the growth of the company and the share price, so perhaps it is a double-edged sword. Either way the move has stalled and the momentum turned relatively neutral. The stock just took too long to break the big resistance at $27.49, which would have set it up to fill the gap at $31.34. Ironically, the gap at $31.34 was caused by results back in February.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $155.76, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 0.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Opendoor's stock drops after secondary share offering priced

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. slumped 5.5% in premarket trading, after the online home buying, selling and trading-in company said its secondary offering of shares has priced. The company said late Monday that a selling stockholder was offering 28.0 million shares to the public, and has granted the underwriters of the offering options to buy up to an additional 4.2 million shares to cover over-allotments. The company did in its press release Tuesday that the offering had priced, but did not say what that price was. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $17.76, the offering could be valued at $497.3 million, or at $571.9 million if underwriters exercise all options to buy additional shares. The offering, excluding the options for additional shares, represents about 4.6% of the total shares outstanding. Opendoor's stock has dropped 21.9% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors should focus on companies with strong track records of growth, competitive advantages, and the ability to deliver sustained portfolio returns. The following three stocks meet all these criteria and more. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, these three top stocks can make you richer for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

The meme stock is losing ground following shareholder approval of its merger with Greenidge Generation. Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are getting crushed Tuesday, trading down roughly 29.5% as of 2:20 p.m. EDT. Today's massive sell-off comes on the heels of a nearly 10% decline for the company's share price in Monday's trading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

Financial results from a peer created another tailwind for the stock today. Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reacted positively to two different items of news this morning. The stock jumped as much as 6% early in Tuesday's trading session. After trimming some of those gains, shares are still trading almost 5% higher as of 11:35 a.m. EDT.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Gaming Stocks Like Roblox and Activision Jumped on Friday

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), and other companies with high-grossing mobile games saw intense positive stock price action on Friday afternoon. Today's video focuses on the recent ruling that states Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can no longer prohibit developers from providing links to external sites to bypass purchasing from Apple's in-app platform. Here are some highlights from the video:
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Networking Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out

Ciena's fiscal fourth-quarter guidance points toward a sharp jump in revenue. Ciena is benefiting from an improved business environment that has led to strong growth in order activity. The stock's cheap valuation and bright outlook make it worth buying. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was down in the dumps late last year as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Watch

Many tech stocks have soared during the pandemic, but some are being left behind. Couchbase disappointed investors with its first earnings report, but the company's enterprise-focused strategy could pay off in the long run. Poshmark's growth is slowing, but the social marketplace has millions of buyers and sellers already using...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because AMD recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom. What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?. A hammer chart pattern...
STOCKS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Square Stock Jumped and Fell Off Today

Square will now accept Cash App for payments, potentially upending the credit card ecosystem. Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE:SQ) were up as much as 2.7% in trading on Tuesday after the company announced a big integration between the Square App and Cash App. Shares are down 0.2% with a few minutes left in trading, although that was largely driven by the market overall falling from breakeven at the start of trading to just under 1% lower near the end of trading.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

From soaring lithium prices to ever-increasing analyst interest in lithium stocks, Lithium Americas investors have found several reasons for excitement. Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $412.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 0.64% in the past month. In that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy