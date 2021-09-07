Franco: Estrada, Chocolatito, Ioka, Rungvisai - I'm Ready For All Of Them
With two trilogies under his belt within the last seven fights, Joshua Franco couldn’t be more ready to move on to the next chapter of his career. The top-rated junior bantamweight survived his third fight with Andrew Moloney, claiming a well-deserved unanimous decision victory over the Australian last month at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The feat wrapped up a three-fight series spanning fourteen months, beginning with Franco’s competitive but clear win last June. The San Antonio native repeated that effort in a more decisive victory over the weekend, defending a secondary version of the WBA junior bantamweight title that he plans to upgrade soon.www.boxingscene.com
