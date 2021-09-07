Vietnam Man Jailed For 5 Years For Spreading COVID After Breaking Quarantine
A 28-year-old Vietnam man was sentenced to five years in jail after he was found guilty of spreading the coronavirus to eight people after he broke quarantine. The man, Le Van Tri, was found guilty by a court of “transmitting dangerous infectious diseases,” in early July when traveled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home province in Ca Mau, which is located in the south of Vietnam, the BBC reported.www.ibtimes.com
