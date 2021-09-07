Vietnam Man Jailed For 5 Years For Spreading COVID After Breaking Quarantine

The COVID-19 Delta variant is still running rampant across the state of Texas and it is not only taking a toll on Texans, but also our healthcare workers. Texas doctors and nurses have been caring for COVID-19 patients for over a year and a half now. In regards to the number of new cases, things started looking better in the late spring, but by mid to late July the number of cases started spiking once again in the state mainly due to the Delta variant. Things seem to be getting pretty dyer as hospital systems and staff are being stretched to the limit of their capabilities.

