Public Health

Vietnam Man Jailed For 5 Years For Spreading COVID After Breaking Quarantine

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
A 28-year-old Vietnam man was sentenced to five years in jail after he was found guilty of spreading the coronavirus to eight people after he broke quarantine. The man, Le Van Tri, was found guilty by a court of “transmitting dangerous infectious diseases,” in early July when traveled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home province in Ca Mau, which is located in the south of Vietnam, the BBC reported.

The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
International Business Times

13-Year Old Mississippi Student Dies Hours After Testing Positive For COVID-19; School Had No Mask Mandate

A 13-year-old eighth grader in Mississippi recently passed away within hours after testing positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about the increasing number of positive cases among children in the state. The girl, identified as Mkayla Robinson, died Saturday. She attended classes at the Raleigh High School most of the week,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine#Minh#Johns Hopkins University#Reuters
New York Post

National Guardsman accused of raping teen in COVID quarantine

A Louisiana National Guardsman was arrested after cops said he raped a teen who was under quarantine for COVID-19. Steffan Mouton, 28, allegedly gave alcohol to a group of quarantined girls enrolled in the National Guard Youth Challenge program before he pulled one of them into a bathroom and raped her, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told WBRZ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Latest: Man arrested after New Zealand quarantine escape

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A man in New Zealand who had tested positive for the coronavirus faces criminal charges after he escaped from an Auckland quarantine hotel and returned home, according to authorities. In New Zealand, people who test positive for the virus are routinely required to isolate in hotels run by the military. Authorities believe the man escaped early Thursday and was on the run for about 12 hours before police — dressed in full protective gear — arrested him about 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters it wasn’t yet clear how the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Photographer Freed in Libya After 3 Years in Jail

BENGHAZI - A photographer arrested in eastern Libya in 2018 and jailed by a military tribunal has been freed under an amnesty from forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, official sources said on September 12. "Ismail Abuzreiba al-Zway, sentenced to 15 years in prison, was released after benefiting from a...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: More than 300,000 suspected of breaking quarantine rules

Nearly a third of people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have broken quarantine rules. More than 300,000 cases were passed to investigators between March and May, according to figures seen by the BBC. The government was not able to say how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Doctor Allegedly Sterilized 101 Women In 8 Hours; Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly performed sterilization procedures on 101 women in eight hours. The incident happened at a mass sterilization camp held in India. Local media reported that women who underwent tubectomies belonged to the poor tribal village of Surguja in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, reported Hindustan Times. The incident reportedly happened at the local community health center between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Aug. 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mix 93.1

Texas Nurse Breaks Down After Hospital Shift Over COVID

The COVID-19 Delta variant is still running rampant across the state of Texas and it is not only taking a toll on Texans, but also our healthcare workers. Texas doctors and nurses have been caring for COVID-19 patients for over a year and a half now. In regards to the number of new cases, things started looking better in the late spring, but by mid to late July the number of cases started spiking once again in the state mainly due to the Delta variant. Things seem to be getting pretty dyer as hospital systems and staff are being stretched to the limit of their capabilities.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

2 Dead After Receiving ‘Contaminated’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Two people have died in Japan after they received “contaminated” doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, authorities said Saturday. Both men who died were around the age of 30. They each received a shot of the Moderna vaccine from one of the three batches suspended by authorities on Thursday, officials for the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, CTV News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Oregon man dies of Covid after hospital runs out of ICU beds

A Covid patient who was waiting for an intensive care unit bed to become available died inside an Oregon hospital’s emergency department.State public health officials sounded the alarm as a wave of unvaccinated people infected with with Covid-19 overwhelmed southern Oregon’s hospitals.“A COVID positive patient was in our Emergency Department, within our four walls, waiting for an open Intensive Care Unit bed to receive life-saving care,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team said in a statement.“It had been several hours because other COVID positive patients had filled those beds. Even after expanding ICU care onto other floors, there weren’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
International Business Times

Woman Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Should Be Removed From Life-Support, Judge Rules

A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
