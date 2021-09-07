Sacha Baron Cohen confirms return of Ali G character

What do you do when the AFL Grand Final comes to your city for the first time? Get Borat to pretend to be Freddie Mercury obviously. The AFL Grand Final is heading to Optus Stadium in Perth in a couple of weeks on September 25th due to COVID-19 and, if growing rumours are to be believed, they’ve only gone and got Sacha Baron Cohen to provide the pre-match entertainment for the event, as none other as Freddie Mercury. And as good as Sheppard and DMA’s were when Brisbane hosted last year, this would be quite the step up.

