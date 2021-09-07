CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sacha Baron Cohen confirms return of Ali G character

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TB590_0bokWvfz00

At the premiere of Les Misérables, Sacha Baron-Cohen is interviewed as Thénardier and talks about his plans for 2013, Oscar nominations and dreams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Sacha Baron Cohen feels frustrated by COVID-19 lies

Sacha Baron Cohen is bemused by the lack of action against COVID-19 lies. The 49-year-old comedian can't understand why more isn't being done to tackle misinformation about coronavirus on social media. Sacha said: "Listen, I'm a comedian, so don't take anything I say too seriously. But if you think the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

Sacha Baron Cohen surprises Perth with three stand-up comedy shows

Perth was treated to not one, not two, but three “secret” stand-up comedy sets from Borat himself, Sacha Baron Cohen, this week. As per 6PR, one of their listeners, Dan, confirmed the sighting, revealing that the Hollywood actor performed onstage for around 30 minutes. “We just brought a ticket expecting Perth amateur comedians, and then all of a sudden Rove McManus comes up on stage and says: I have got a special guest for everyone tonight,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Sacha Baron Cohen could be performing as Freddie Mercury at AFL Grand Final according to glorious speculation

What do you do when the AFL Grand Final comes to your city for the first time? Get Borat to pretend to be Freddie Mercury obviously. The AFL Grand Final is heading to Optus Stadium in Perth in a couple of weeks on September 25th due to COVID-19 and, if growing rumours are to be believed, they’ve only gone and got Sacha Baron Cohen to provide the pre-match entertainment for the event, as none other as Freddie Mercury. And as good as Sheppard and DMA’s were when Brisbane hosted last year, this would be quite the step up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
AOL Corp

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward Wednesday on Fox News’s The Five, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that, up until then, had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

BREAKING: Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has very sadly passed away from cancer, his agent has confirmed. He was 58. He was best known for his stand-up comedy, and appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 15 Storeys High and The Last Leg. A statement from his agent to PA...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Nominations
Popculture

Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Norm MacDonald, Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor, Dead At 61

Norm MacDonald, former Saturday Night Live update anchor, has died following a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61. MacDonald’s death was first confirmed to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. According to his longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, MacDonald was determined to keep his longtime cancer diagnosis hidden from fans, friends, and family alike.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Gives Side-Eye to Jennifer Lopez at VMAs 2021, Called ‘Classless’ and ‘Rude’ by Netizens for Shading JLo

Los Angeles, Sep 13: “Bad Guy” hitmaker Billie Eilish has been called out for reportedly showing attitude at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She appeared to throw a shade at singer-actress Jennifer Lopez at the Sunday ceremony and it was caught on camera, reports aceshowbiz.com. Jennifer Lopez Sets Pulses Racing in VERY REVEALING Outfit As She Presents Olivia Rodrigo ‘Song of the Year’ Award (View Pics and Video).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

Phil Jerrod Dies, Comedian and Mock the Week Writer Was 42

The world needs its comedians, and it is always a little diminished when one leaves us. And so it was that the world is a little diminished with the loss of Phil Jerrod, comedian and TV writer, who passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. The news of his passing was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He passed away with his beloved wife Beck by his side.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Viewers disappointed after Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and others fail to appear

The red carpet portion of the 2021 Met Gala has officially concluded, leaving many viewers wondering why past icons such as Blake Lively and Lady Gaga were not in attendance.On Monday, hundreds of Hollywood’s elite arrived on the iconic stairs of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to pay homage to the 2021 theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”While notable attendees included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also making an appearance on the red carpet, many viewers were disappointed to find that there were also many unexplained absences.According to Twitter,...
NME

2Pac’s nephew is an actor, but says he has no desire to play his legendary uncle

2Pac‘s nephew, Malik Shakur, who is an actor, has revealed that he has no desire to ever play his legendary uncle on screen. Speaking in a new interview on the 25th anniversary of his uncle’s death (September 13), Malik, who is the son of 2Pac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur, shared a few stories about the late rapper, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.
MUSIC
Canton Repository

'SNL' veteran and comedian Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer, his manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed to USA TODAY. He was 61 years old. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's friend and producing partner, told Deadline she was with him at the time of his...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

“Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. Makes A Big Promise To 6 Year Old Hero

After dog attack: Bridger is now celebrated as a true hero by his film heroes. True heroes act quickly and instinctively. So did the little 6-year-old Bridger Walker from the US state of Wyoming. Fear of death, he threw himself in front of his 4-year-old sister when a vicious dog ran towards her. The dog actually snapped – and seriously injured Bridger. His left cheek had to be sewn with 90 stitches. But it was clear to him: “If anyone dies, I will!” But Bridger is now celebrated by his Avenger film heroes as a true great hero. Robert Downey Jr. has also honored the 6-year-old on Instagram. As? You can see that in the video.
WYOMING STATE
Page Six

Norm Macdonald, ‘SNL’ star, dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the deadpan stand-up comic and beloved “Saturday Night Live” alum, died Tuesday after a private nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. The former “Weekend Update” anchor’s passing was confirmed to The Post by his manager Marc Gurvitz, of Brillstein Entertainment. “Today is a sad day. All of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy