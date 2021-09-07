CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota 86 Pretending To Be A Lamborghini Is Fooling Nobody

By Sebastian Cenizo
 7 days ago
We love the Toyota GR 86. The latest generation of Toyota's budget-friendly sports car has enhanced everything that we appreciated about the last model, and just like the old FT-86 model, tuners are having a field day with the car. Sadly, not every modification carried out in this world is tasteful. We've seen some very odd creations over the years, including a Lamborghini Urus-inspired Toyota 86 buggy. And now we discover this shocker, an almost stock 86 that has been fitted with Lamborghini badges. Why anyone would do this is beyond us, and it seems that not even the owner can live with what he's done, as the car is for sale on Facebook.

