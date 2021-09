The Ware County Board of Education will meet for its regular monthly meetings Monday and Tuesday of this week. The Work Session will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., and the regular business Board Meeting will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Ware County Board of Education Office, 1301 Bailey Street. Tuesday night's Board Meeting will be livestreamed. To locate the livestream link, visit www.ware.k12.ga.us, click Menu, and select Board of Education Meeting Livestreams. The meeting agenda and minutes are available on the system web page at www.ware.k12.ga.us under the District and e-Board links.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO