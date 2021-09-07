CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Haunting Highlights in the New LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer

StarWars.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Castle Vader, the galaxy’s first all-inclusive, Sith-inspired, luxury resort. Today we got our first look at the forthcoming Disney+ event, LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, with a new trailer that hints at the trio of scary stories spun to Poe Dameron and BB-8 after they crash land on Mustafar.

