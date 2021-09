On Friday at approximately 2:14 pm, Antioch Police Officers responded to the report of a takeover robbery in-progress at Ron’s Jewelers inside of Somersville Towne Center. The call stated multiple subjects were robbing the establishment and the frightened employee ran to the back of the store and locked himself inside a room. Officers arrived and immediately confirmed three suspects entered the business and one of them used a hammer to smash open display cases.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO