Wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa claims world-first in blade recycling

By Anmar Frangoul
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Gamesa claims its RecyclableBlades are "the world's first recyclable wind turbine blades ready for commercial use offshore." Firm says it will work with German utility RWE to install and pilot the blades at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said Tuesday it had launched a recyclable...

