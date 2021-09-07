CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Teases Hilarious Halloween Special

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars is no stranger to seasonal specials, going right back to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, but this year the sci-fi saga is about to receive its first-ever Halloween celebration in the form of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. An animated anthology that promises to be both hilarious and hair-raising, fans can check out the first trailer for the special, which arrives on Disney Plus next month, above.

wegotthiscovered.com

