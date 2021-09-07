CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Pearl River, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Cars
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Island Swamp#St Tammany
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy